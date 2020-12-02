Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $208,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $243.16 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

