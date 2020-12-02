Biogen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $24.35 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $24.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $24.50. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $24.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $243.16 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 236.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

