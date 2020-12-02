Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNET stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.70.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

