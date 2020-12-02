Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $149,740.19 and approximately $9,683.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 68.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00027650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00330408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00890982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00452894 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

