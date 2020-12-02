BitDegree (BDG) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Tidex. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $325,441.95 and $9.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

