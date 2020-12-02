BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0015

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $71,544.23 and $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001965 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 46,740,296 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

