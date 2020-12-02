BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.23. BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.86 million during the quarter.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

