Bowx Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.47

Bowx Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 169056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Bowx Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

