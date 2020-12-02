BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.0-197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.80 million.BOX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

BOX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,400 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

