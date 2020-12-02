BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $768.0-769.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.97 million.BOX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.66 EPS.

Shares of BOX opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

