Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

