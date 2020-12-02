Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.22

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 5886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $659.59 million, a PE ratio of -44.78, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

