Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Up 926.7% in November

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 926.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCAUY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

BCAUY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

