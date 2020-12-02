Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

