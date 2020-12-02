Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $404.57 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $406.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.43 and its 200-day moving average is $337.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

