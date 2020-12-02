Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $404.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $406.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.