Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings per share of ($1.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($2.32). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 688.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($11.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.97) to ($10.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

