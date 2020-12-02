Brokerages Set Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Price Target at $1.63

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

