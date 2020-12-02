Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $21.82

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE WHD opened at $24.58 on Friday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

