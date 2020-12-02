Brokerages Set HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target at $16.17

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,303 shares of company stock worth $320,274 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.