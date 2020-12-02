Brokerages Set HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) PT at $31.17

Shares of HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

HPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

HPR opened at $10.10 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,266 shares of company stock valued at $61,025. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $508,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

