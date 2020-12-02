Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target at $20.63

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research firms recently commented on IBEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $3,231,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.03 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $20.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

