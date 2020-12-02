Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target at $20.63

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth $8,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth $74,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $351.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

