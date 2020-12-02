Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $20.67

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $496.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 146,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,359.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 189,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $2,105,126.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth about $333,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

