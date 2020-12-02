Brokerages Set Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Target Price at $13.64

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 580,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

