Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $50.67

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 1,794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,366 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Popular by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,432,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 168,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,748,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

