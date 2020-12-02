Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $33.17

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research firms have commented on SSTI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $33.52 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $383.54 million, a PE ratio of 152.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 215,291 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

