Brokers Issue Forecasts for NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE NRG opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $614,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 764.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

