Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in November

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.