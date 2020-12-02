Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 105.0% in November

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,354,700 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the October 31st total of 1,148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,547.0 days.

Shares of BDWBF opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

