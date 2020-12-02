Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Short Interest Down 83.2% in November

Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BFGC stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.29. Bullfrog Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Bullfrog Gold alerts:

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.