BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the October 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. BW Offshore has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

