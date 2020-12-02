Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Cadence Design Systems worth $191,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,588 shares of company stock valued at $14,573,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

