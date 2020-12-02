Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.64% of Cadence Design Systems worth $191,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 114.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,588 shares of company stock valued at $14,573,959. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.