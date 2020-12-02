Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)’s share price rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 772,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 588,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

CFW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $48.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

