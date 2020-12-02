Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 284,935 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26.

Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) Company Profile (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa Plc and its subsidiaries provide payments systems and business process outsourcing and payroll services in Zimbabwe. It manufactures and distributes industrial solvents and mining chemicals. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

