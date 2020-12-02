Canaccord Genuity Raises Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) Price Target to C$2.50

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:XX opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. Avante Logixx Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.59.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

