Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.59. 1,487,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 576,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

