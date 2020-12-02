Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $14.69 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $732.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $231,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $458,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

