CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CarParts.com stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $726.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,660 shares of company stock worth $78,180 and sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

