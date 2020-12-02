Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $61,027.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

