Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.64

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 134.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

