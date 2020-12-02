Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Centene worth $163,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.