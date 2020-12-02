Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 607.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

CERN stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

