Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 301.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $115.92 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.