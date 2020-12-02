Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

