Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $119.48.

