Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 9,772 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

