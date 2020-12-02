Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.