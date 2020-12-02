Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

